UBS Group Cuts NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $4,100.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,528.75.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,699.92 on Thursday. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,298.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,895.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,300,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NVR by 604,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.