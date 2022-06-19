UBS Group Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $19.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

