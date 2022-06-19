UniMex Network (UMX) Price Hits $0.0493 on Exchanges

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $460,630.31 and $3,975.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 63% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00733777 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013084 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,350,816 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

