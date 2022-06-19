United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.