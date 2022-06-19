Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Unity Software stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $15,031,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 176.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

