Unslashed Finance Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $889,916.31 and $20.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.33 or 0.01935862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00123758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00098229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

