Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Hits $0.0495

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.01518186 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00150230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.