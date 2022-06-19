VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Planned Solutions Inc.’s Largest Position

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 15.2% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 640,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

