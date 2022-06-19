Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 673,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.