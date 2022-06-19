Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57.

