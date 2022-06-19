Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

