Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Lessened by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $319.81 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.46 and a 200-day moving average of $399.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

