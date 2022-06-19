Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $192,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $319.81 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.46 and a 200-day moving average of $399.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

