Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $319.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

