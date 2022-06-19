Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Bremer Bank National Association’s 10th Largest Position

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 980,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,627. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.