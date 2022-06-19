Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $93.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 1,076.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 499,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the period.

