Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 333.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 20.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $630,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
