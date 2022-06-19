Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Gpwm LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

