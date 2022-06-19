Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.36. 1,401,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

