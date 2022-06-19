Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $337.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

