Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

