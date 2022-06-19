Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Reduced by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.6% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,433 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,491,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

