Vanilla Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $98.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $525,714.86 and $98.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.93 or 0.01472137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00088566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

