Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 4.3% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.28.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.