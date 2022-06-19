Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Cap of $249,019.64

Veil (VEIL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Veil has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $249,019.64 and approximately $272.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,520.72 or 0.99920876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033048 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00218003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00077798 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00111669 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00157286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000230 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

