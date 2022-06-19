Velas Trading Down 23.8% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $99.17 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001833 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,313,640,870 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

