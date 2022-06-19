Venus (XVS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.78 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $52.41 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00021847 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,734.18 or 1.00115923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00032270 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

