Veritaseum (VERI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,849.00

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.97 or 0.00101450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $42.93 million and approximately $7,849.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

