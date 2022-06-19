Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

