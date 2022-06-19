Viacoin (VIA) Trading 19.2% Lower This Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $13,925.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

