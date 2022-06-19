Viberate Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $199,652.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,971.58 or 1.00051989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00122315 BTC.

VIB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

