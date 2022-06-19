Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 80,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $192.08. 3,802,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,231. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

