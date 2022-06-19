Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $23,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.84. 1,640,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,226. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.