Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,668 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $790,585,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,735,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

