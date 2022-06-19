Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 7,113 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Target stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,928,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

