Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $28.13 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.68. 5,565,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

