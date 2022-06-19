Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 531.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.88. 7,577,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,239. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

