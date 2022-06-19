Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.18 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.07.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

