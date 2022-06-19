Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. 5,405,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,244. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.