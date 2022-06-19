Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

MDT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,299,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,339. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

