Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $140.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

