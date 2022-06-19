Vigilare Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

