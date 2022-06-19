Vigilare Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PEP opened at $157.06 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.41. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
