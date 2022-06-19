Vigilare Wealth Management Has $330,000 Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,900,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Avalara by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,543 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $68.59 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

