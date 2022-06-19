Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

