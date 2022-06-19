Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 226 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Shares of TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $909.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $608.88 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

