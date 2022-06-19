Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

