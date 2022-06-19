Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,050 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,257 shares of company stock worth $11,683,357 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $85.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.05. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,563,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

