Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 118 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of BX opened at $90.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

