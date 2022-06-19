Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 361 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

NYSE:MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

